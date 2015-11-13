* Consumer spending picks up, imports weigh

* Inventory build-up gives large boost

* Carry-over into Q4 is 1.1 pct - INSEE (Adds detail, finance minister, analyst)

By Michel Rose

PARIS, Nov 13 The French economy grew 0.3 percent in the third quarter as consumer spending picked up, but weak foreign trade prevented a stronger lift-off from the stagnation of the previous three months, data showed on Friday.

The quarter-on-quarter increase matched a consensus from analysts polled by Reuters and showed a four-year run of weak growth was at an end, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said.

But many had hoped for an even higher number after strong industrial output on Tuesday.

A sharp rise in imports, especially of oil products, and a drop in exports were the main drag on the 2 trillion euro economy, the INSEE national statistics agency said, with foreign trade knocking 0.7 percentage points off output.

Inventories also boosted the headline figure, rising 0.7 percentage points after a 0.4 point drop in the previous three months.

Consumer spending rose 0.3 percent after stagnating in the second quarter. Investment by households, mainly housing purchases and one of the biggest drags on the French recovery in the last few years, continued to shrink, but the rate of decline slowed to 0.5 percent from 1.1 percent.

Similarly, the fall in construction sector investment eased to 0.8 percent from 1 percent. Investment in manufacturing goods rose by 0.8 percent.

The gross domestic product carry-over from the first nine months of the year of 1.1 percent means the government's 1 percent growth forecast for the year is all but assured, barring nasty surprise in the final quarter.

"We have therefore been prudent with our 1-percent growth forecast for the year. So much the better," Sapin said in a statement.

"The (GDP) figure ... confirms that we have left in 2015 the period of very weak growth that France had experienced since 2011," he said.

Growth for the first and second quarters was confirmed at 0.7 percent and 0.0 percent, INSEE said.

"We expect the recovery to continue during the last months of 2015 and the start of 2016," Diego Iscaro, an economist with IHS Economics said. "A weak euro, muted inflation, extremely loose monetary policy and more relaxed fiscal policy will help to support activity."

(Additional reporting by Ingrid Melander and Yann Le Guernigou; editing by Geert De Clercq and John Stonestreet)