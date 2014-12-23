UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Dec 23 French consumer spending rebounded in November by 0.4 percent after a revised 0.8 percent fall in October, the INSEE national statistics agency said on Tuesday, while confirming that in the third quarter the economy eked out 0.3 percent growth.
GDP
For a graphic of GDP by contributions: link.reuters.com/pyx28s
For INSEE data: here
CONSUMER SPENDING
For INSEE data: here
For a graphic: link.reuters.com/pef35s
PRODUCER PRICES
For INSEE data: link.reuters.com/wan99t (Reporting by Hannah Murphy; editing by Mark John)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources