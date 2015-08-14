BRUSSELS Aug 14 The euro zone economy grew by
less than expected in the second quarter, the European Union's
statistics office said in its first estimate published on
Friday.
Eurostat said gross domestic product in the 19-country euro
area grew by 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in the April-June
period for a 1.2 percent year-on-year rise.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.4 percent
quarterly expansion and a 1.3 percent annual gain.
The first reading of second-quarter GDP in the euro zone
comes two days after data showed that industrial output shrank
by more than expected in June.
Earlier on Friday, the German economy, the currency bloc's
largest, was shown to have grown by 0.4 percent quarter on
quarter, an improvement from the first quarter but still below
expectations.
Data from neighbouring France also missed expectations, as
GDP growth there stalled in second quarter.
Italian GDP growth also missed forecasts.
