BRUSSELS Oct 17 Euro zone economic growth was stronger than previously reported in the first and second quarter of this year under new ESA 2010 statistics rules that the European Union's statistics office Eurostat switched to in September, Eurostat said on Friday.

The new European system of national and regional accounts 2010 (ESA 2010) treats spending on research and development and weapons systems as investment.

"Further to ESA 2010 based estimations, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU-28 in the second quarter of 2014, compared with the previous quarter," Eurostat said.

"In the last ESA 95 based estimation, the figures were 0.0 percent and +0.2 percent respectively," it said.

"For the first quarter of 2014, further to ESA 2010 estimations, GDP grew by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU-28, revised slightly upwards compared with +0.2 percent and +0.3 percent respectively further to ESA 95 based estimations," it said.

Year-on-year growth in the second quarter in the euro zone was revised to 0.8 percent from 0.7 percent reported under the ESA 95 system, Eurostat said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)