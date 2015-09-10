BRIEF-S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-'
* S&P - Belize long-term foreign currency rating raised to 'B-' following completion of debt restructuring; outlook is stable
BERLIN, Sept 10 The European project is at risk because of "growing economic egoism" among its member states, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday.
"Europe is not in danger because of Greece but through growing national egoism of its member states," Gabriel, who is also economy minister, told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
"If we don't overcome this, then we will no longer be able to convince people of the European idea." (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Paul Carrel; Editing by Toby Chopra)
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quotes, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 23 Investors eased off from "Trump trade" bets during the latest week, snatching the most money from bank sector funds in more than a year and stockpiling bonds, Lipper data for U.S.-based funds showed on Thursday. U.S.-based taxable bond funds absorbed $8.3 billion in cash during the week ended March 22, the most in eight months, while investors withdrew $1.3 billi