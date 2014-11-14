(Adds details and reactions)

BERLIN Nov 14 The German economy grew by just 0.1 percent in the third quarter of 2014, narrowly avoiding a recession thanks to a strong rise in consumer spending and small boost from foreign trade.

Some economists had feared Europe's largest economy would sink into recession in the July-September period after a second quarter contraction, but Germany managed to match a consensus forecast for 0.1 percent growth in a Reuters poll.

"Germany has dodged a recession," economist Joerg Kraemer at Commerzbank, adding however that industrial orders and the Ifo business climate index suggested that fourth-quarter growth was going to look just as feeble.

The Statistics Office said the main positive impulse came from private households "which sharply increased their spending" while foreign trade provided "a slight positive effect on GDP".

Investments declined overall, the Statistics Office said, with investment in equipment declining sharply, investment in construction down slightly and a clear reduction in inventories.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is under pressure from European partners and German industry to boost public investment in order to stimulate the German and wider European economy and shore up Germany's crumbling infrastructure.

Nordea economist Holger Sandte said such demands appeared sensible in the light of data which pointed to German growth of about 1.0 percent next year. "We cannot talk about a 'growth locomotive' anymore," he said.

Germany's Chamber of Commerce DIHK urged the government to change course and go for a more business-friendly policy. "That would help to lift the brake on investment," said DIHK managing director Martin Wansleben, responding to the GDP data.

The Statistics Office revised the second-quarter contraction figure to -0.1 percent from a previously reported -0.2 percent.

Unadjusted data showed the economy grew by 1.2 percent on the year in the third quarter, beating the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for 1.0 percent growth. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michael Nienaber)