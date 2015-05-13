BRIEF-Moody's revises PREPA's outlook to negative from developing
* Moody's revises PREPA's outlook to negative from developing
ATHENS, May 13 Greece's economy shrank 0.2 percent in the first quarter of the year, dipping back into recession, data showed on Wednesday. Greece's economy emerged from a six-year recession last year, but has struggled in recent months as political turmoil flared towards the end of last year and triggered early elections that brought anti-austerity leftists to power. The 0.2 percent gross domestic product contraction over January to March, based on seasonally adjusted data from the statistics service Elstat, followed a 0.4 percent decline in the final quarter last year. That was slightly better than expected, with analysts polled by Reuters forecasting a 0.5 percent contraction in the quarter. Year-on-year, seasonally adjusted GDP grew 0.3 percent, just above a 0.2 percent expansion projected by analysts but slowing from a 1.3 percent growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2014. Greece's economic boom of the early 2000s ended with the country sinking into recession after the global credit crunch in 2008. A subsequent debt crisis and austerity imposed by international lenders who bailed out the country deepened the recession, wiping out a quarter of the economy over six years. ************************************************************** KEY FIGURES Q1 2015 Q4 2014 Q3 2014 Q2 2014 Q1 2014 GDP (q/q, pct) -0.2 -0.4 0.7 0.2* 0.8* GDP (y/y, pct) 0.3 1.3 1.5 0.3 -0.3* -------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT *revised (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)
* Moody's revises PREPA's outlook to negative from developing
* Forum Merger Corporation announces pricing of $150 million initial public offering
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, April 6 Investors yanked the most money from U.S.-based equity funds since December during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as they feared stocks may be overpriced given the many roadblocks in implementing U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies. Nearly $12 billion drained from the stock funds in the seven days through April 5, including $7 billion