BRUSSELS, Aug 14 The European Union's Statistics Office released the following data on gross domestic product growth in the 18 countries sharing the euro and the wider 28-nation European Union in the second quarter of 2014: Growth rates of GDP in volume (based on seasonally adjusted* data) Percentage change compared Percentage change compared with the with the previous quarter same quarter of the previous year Q3/13 Q4/13 Q1/14 Q2/14 Q3/13 Q4/13 Q1/14 Q2/14 EA18 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.0 -0.3 0.5 0.9 0.7 EU28 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.2 1.1 1.4 1.2 Member States Belgium 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.4 0.8 1.2 1.0 Bulgaria 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.9 1.2 1.2 1.6 Czech Republic 0.4 1.5 0.8 0.0 -1.0 1.1 2.9 2.6 Denmark 0.2 -0.3 0.8 : 0.7 0.7 1.5 : Germany***** 0.3 0.4 0.7 -0.2 0.3 1.1 2.2 1.3 Estonia 0.2 -0.1 -0.7 0.5 0.4 -0.3 -1.1 2.5 Ireland***** 1.8 -0.1 2.7 : 1.7 -1.2 5.1 : Greece** : : : : -3.2 -2.3 -1.1 -0.2 Spain 0.1 0.2 0.4 0.6 -1.1 -0.2 0.5 1.2 France***** -0.1 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.8 0.8 0.1 Croatia** -0.1 -0.3 0.0 : -0.5 -1.1 -0.4 : Italy -0.1 0.1 -0.1 -0.2 -1.9 -0.9 -0.4 -0.3 Cyprus -0.9 -0.7 -0.6 -0.3 -5.7 -5.0 -3.9 -2.5 Latvia 1.1 0.6 0.6 1.0 4.1 3.6 2.3 3.5 Lithuania 0.4 1.2 0.7 0.7 2.4 3.4 3.1 3.0 Luxembourg 0.5 1.0 0.8 : 2.8 3.0 3.8 : Hungary 1.1 0.7 1.1 0.8 1.8 2.9 3.2 3.7 Malta -0.6 0.5 0.9 : 2.6 2.3 3.3 : Netherlands*** 0.2 0.6 -0.4 0.5 -0.9 1.0 0.0 0.9 ***** Austria**** 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.4 0.7 0.8 0.9 Poland 0.8 0.7 1.1 0.6 2.0 2.5 3.5 3.2 Portugal 0.3 0.5 -0.6 0.6 -0.9 1.5 1.3 0.8 Romania 1.5 1.2 -0.2 -1.0 4.3 5.1 3.8 1.4 Slovenia 0.4 1.2 -0.3 : -0.8 1.9 1.5 : Slovakia 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.6 1.0 1.6 2.2 2.4 Finland***** 0.3 -0.3 -0.3 0.1 -0.5 0.1 -0.2 -0.1 Sweden 0.3 1.6 -0.1 0.2 0.6 3.0 1.8 1.9 United Kingdom 0.8 0.7 0.8 0.8 1.8 2.7 3.0 3.1 : Data not available. * The seasonal adjustment does not include a working-day correction for Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Slovakia. ** Percentage change compared with the same quarter of the previous year calculated from non-seasonally adjusted data. *** Percentage change compared with the same quarter of the previous year calculated from working-day adjusted data. **** Growth rates are calculated using the trend component. ***** All growth rates based on ESA 2010 methodology. Information on data particularities in the transitional period can be found under: "Latest News / Information on the transition to ESA 2010" on the website: here (Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Adrian Croft)