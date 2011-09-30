* Euro area Sept flash inflation estimated at 3 pct

* Euro zone Aug unemployment unchanged at 10 pct

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 Euro zone annual consumer prices unexpectedly rose in September to 3.0 percent, data showed on Friday, and followed surprisingly higher inflation in Germany that could exclude an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank next week.

Expectations had been growing among investors of a possible interest rate cut to support the weakening European economy as the region's debt crisis saps business confidence and raises the spectre of another recession.

The 3.0 percent inflation figure for the 17 countries that share the euro is a first estimate from the EU's statistics agency Eurostat, up from the 2.5 percent in August and compared to a 2.5 percent forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

As a two-year run of strong manufacturing growth slowed, the ECB changed its tone at its last rates meeting in early September and opened the door to cuts, signalling that it had halted a cycle of interest rate rises begun five months ago.

ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said then there were "intensified downside risks" for the euro zone's economy and the bank expects inflation to be below 2 percent in 2012.

But in Germany, the region's biggest economy, annual consumer prices rose to 2.6 percent in September from 2.4 percent a month earlier, compared to expectations for it to be steady, while month-on-month prices rose 0.1 percent instead of an expected drop of the same magnitude.

Eurostat's flash estimate for the month does not include a monthly calculation nor any full data.

The statistics agency also reported unemployment for August, which in the euro zone was unchanged from July at 10 percent and down slightly from 10.2 percent in the same month a year ago. That suggests companies are not yet laying off staff even as the economy loses pace. (Reporting By Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)