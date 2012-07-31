* Euro zone inflation steady at 2.4 percent in July
* Joblessness rises to new 11.2 percent high in May, June
BRUSSELS, July 31 Inflation in the euro zone
remained steady for the third straight month in July, offering
little comfort to consumers at a time when the number of people
out of work continues to climb.
Consumer prices in the 17 nations sharing the euro rose 2.4
percent in July on an annual basis, the EU's statistics office
Eurostat said on Tuesday, maintaining a level first touched in
May as Brent crude fell sharply earlier in the year.
Inflation is seen coming into line with the European Central
Bank's target of just below 2 percent by the end of the year,
and ECB President Mario Draghi said in early July the rate is
slowing faster than forecast.
That allowed the ECB to cut its interest rates a quarter
point to a record low of 0.75 percent and its deposit rate to
zero earlier this month.
Brent crude is back to around $105 a barrel after dropping
to as low as $90 a barrel in late June and oil prices continue
to be supported by worries about supply from sanctions-hit Iran.
Iran and the West have been at odds over Tehran's nuclear
ambitions, resulting in crippling sanctions that have cut the
flow of Iranian oil into international markets.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected inflation at 2.4
percent in July for the euro zone, but steady, rather than
falling, consumer prices are of little bonus to European
households suffering what is set to be the bloc's second
recession in just three years.
Another 123,000 people were out of work in euro zone in
June, Eurostat said in a separate release, putting the
unemployment rate at 11.2 percent of the working population, a
new euro-era high. That number was the same as May, after
Eurostat revised up the data for that month from an earlier
reading of 11.1 percent.
But the number also disguised wide divergences, with
unemployment as low as 4.5 percent in Austria and 24.8 percent
in Spain, the highest level in the bloc.
Spain slid deeper into recession in the second quarter as a
tough new round of austerity to head off the budget crisis that
threatens the euro affected both overall demand and the prices
consumers have to pay for goods.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott)