* Factory production falls 2 pct, biggest dip since Feb 2009
* Economists predict economic contraction in fourth quarter
GDP
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Nov 14 Euro zone industrial
production fell 2 percent in September, pointing to a sharp
contraction towards the end of the year and a growing threat of
a fall into recession.
The slide in output at factories in the 17 nations sharing
the single currency was the biggest fall since February 2009 --
when the economy was reeling from the worst financial crisis
since the 1930s -- European Union statistics agency Eurostat
said.
"It clearly doesn't bode well for the future," said Francois
Cabau, an economist at Barclays Capital. "If we don't see some
resolution of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, business
confidence could go even lower."
He expected a 0.2 percent contraction in the region's
economy in the fourth quarter. Analysts polled by Reuters expect
an expansion of only 0.2 percent in the second quarter.
Two consecutive quarters of negative growth signals a fall into
recession.
Economists had feared the figures on industrial output would
be slightly worse, forecasting a 2.2 monthly decline in
September, but there was some output growth in smaller euro zone
economies such as Austria, Slovakia and Spain.
That could by no means offset falls in Germany and France,
however, which fell 2.9 percent and 1.9 percent respectively.
Industrial orders in September in Germany slumped the most since
January 2009, the German economy ministry said earlier this
month.
Heavily-indebted Italy, which looms large over Greece as the
biggest concern to the euro zone's survival, saw industrial
output tumble 4.8 percent in September.
"The whole (euro zone) economy is moving into recession
territory. That includes manufacturing, which is likely to be
contracting in coming months," said Nick Kounis at ABN Amro.
He said the bleak data would add to pressure for the
European Central Bank to further ease its monetary policy in the
hope of supporting the region's economy.
The ECB cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.25
percent this month under new president Mario Draghi, who warned
of a mild recession in the euro zone. Many economists expect
another cut in December.
EURO BREAK-UP WORRIES
Stronger-than-expected figures from industry in August, when
output expanded 1.4 percent, showed the euro zone economy
providing some resilience to cooling growth in Asia and the
United States.
But declining orders in Europe have fed through to
factories, and manufacturers are lowering production, hurt by
government spending cuts and the sovereign debt crisis that is
weakening business confidence.
"Industrial output may contract pretty sharply in the fourth
quarter," said Ben May at Capital Economics. "Data appears to
support our view that the euro zone will soon fall back into
another fairly deep recession," he said.
Compared to a year ago, industrial production rose 2.2
percent in September in the euro zone, below expectations of a
3.3 percent rise. For the 27-nation EU, output fell 1.3 percent
on a monthly basis. It rose 2.2 percent on an annual basis.
Companies across Europe are warning shareholders that
slowing demand could hit profits, as a mix of inflation, high
unemployment and government austerity keeps shoppers home.
At the same time, the euro zone's debt crisis is making
investors nervous and some fear a euro breakup that would
trigger financial chaos similar to, or worse, than the collapse
of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.
In just one sign of weakening industry worldwide,
Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA, the world's largest
steelmaker, said its core profit fell 29 percent in the third
quarter from the second.
