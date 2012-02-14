* Industrial production falls 1.1 pct in December
* Euro zone economy likely shrunk in fourth quarter
* Economists still see improvement from January
(Recasts; adds details, economist quotes)
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Feb 14 Output at factories in
the euro zone tumbled in December, reflecting a sick European
economy that probably shrank at the end of 2011 but it is hoped
will recover this year.
Industrial production in the 17 countries sharing the euro
fell 1.1 percent in December from November, marginally less than
the 1.2 percent slide forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.
On an annual basis, factory output dived 2.0 percent, worse
than economists' 1 percent estimate, European Union statistics
office Eurostat said, as Europe's sovereign debt crisis
continued to damage morale among shoppers and businesses alike.
EU data out on Wednesday is set to show the euro zone's
economy contracted in the October-to-December period last year
compared to the third quarter. With industrial production
falling 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter, many economists
expect gross domestic product to have shrunk by 0.3 percent.
That would be the first move into negative territory for the
euro zone's economy since the second quarter of 2009 at the
height of the global financial crisis, when output shrunk 0.2
percent, according to Eurostat.
"December's euro zone industrial production data adds to
evidence that the economy shrunk pretty sharply in the fourth
quarter," said Ben May, an economist at Capital Economics in
London, who predicts a deeper, 0.5 percent fall in GDP.
In Germany, the bloc's biggest economy, industrial
production plunged 2.7 percent in December.
A 0.8 percent month-on-month drop in capital goods
production in December fueled suspicion that businesses are
still scaling back their investment plans, said Howard Archer,
chief European economist at IHS Global Insight.
The trend was echoed in retail sales that slid unexpectedly
in December across the euro zone, the biggest drop in the
Christmas period in three years.
"While euro zone manufacturers might be past the worst they
are still faced by very challenging conditions," Archer said.
European households cannot yet be relied on to help the euro
zone pull out of its slump, even as the debt crisis shows signs
of easing after the European Central Bank made unprecedented
three-year loans available to banks late last year.
Joblessness reached a euro-era high of 10.4 percent in
December, while inflation remains near recent peaks of 3
percent.
Belgium, Portugal and Greece are already in recession and
the rest of euro zone is expected to struggle through a mild
recession this year, although recent data suggests it may be
mild and the German economy may avoid recession altogether.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
More on the euro zone crisis:
For full multimedia coverage: r.reuters.com/xyt94s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
A RISING TIDE
The German ZEW index that measures investors' confidence,
released separately on Tuesday, increased for the third
consecutive month in February, back in positive territory for
the first time since May last year.
"The global economy appears to be picking up again, the
value of the euro has fallen and large-scale easing of monetary
policy is allowing market rates to drop," said Ralph Solveen, an
economist at Commerzbank, in a recent note to clients.
The U.S. economy is performing better than many economists
expected at the end of last year and the U.S. jobless rate fell
to 8.3 percent in January, down from 8.7 percent in November.
A period of relative calm on capital markets, helped by the
ECB's offer of near-unlimited funds for banks, has also helped
morale among businesses, mainly in wealthy, northern Europe.
"Sentiment indicators and the hard economic data should also
point upwards in the coming months as long as the sovereign debt
crisis does not noticeably escalate again," Solveen said.
The International Monetary Fund forecasts a 0.5 percent
contraction for the euro zone in 2012, but the European
Commission is more optimistic and forecasts growth of 0.5
percent, although that could change when the executive releases
its new forecasts on Thursday.
(Reporting By Robin Emmott)