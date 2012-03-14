* Euro zone inflation at 2.7 pct in February
* Industrial production up by 0.2 pct in January
BRUSSELS, March 14 Energy prices drove up
the cost of living in the euro zone in February just as
factories showed signs of a recovery, likely dragging on the
stagnant economy and dampening any sense of relief that Europe's
debt crisis is easing.
Energy costs were 9.5 percent higher in February than the
same month a year ago, breaking a fall in euro zone inflation
and pushing consumer prices up to 2.7 percent in the month, the
European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday.
While inflation is below last year's peak of 3 percent,
economists and the European Central Bank had expected prices to
fall steadily in 2012 as the euro zone slips into recession.
Lower prices could have given some relief to households at a
time of rising unemployment.
"Inflation is proving stickier than previously expected,
predominantly driven by oil prices," said Marco Valli, chief
euro zone economist at UniCredit, in a note to clients before
the data was released.
Prices rose for all goods and services except for
communications and education in February, compared to January.
Tensions between the West and Iran over its nuclear
programme have driven up world oil prices, even as economic
growth in the global economy - notably China - cools.
Saudi Arabia and other Gulf producers have said oil prices
could spike if tensions over Iran do not subside soon.
The ECB kept interest rates at 1 percent this month, judging
that low rates are crucial to stimulating growth and that
inflation seems limited for the time being.
A slight rise in industrial production in the euro zone in
January - ending two consecutive monthly falls - pointed towards
the bloc's eventual recovery from recession later this year.
The devastating impact of the euro zone's debt crisis
appears to be lessening after the ECB made 1 trillion euros
available to banks and EU leaders signed a pact committing
governments to budget austerity, reassuring investors.
Seasonally-adjusted industrial production grew by 0.2
percent from December. Factories in Germany performed better,
with output climbing 1.5 percent in the euro zone's top economy.
But the euro zone's growing divide between the prosperous
north and the depressed south was clear. Production fell by 2.5
percent in Italy and by 0.2 percent in Spain, the euro zone's
third and fourth largest economies, respectively.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)