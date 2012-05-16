* Euro zone inflation at 2.6 percent in April yr/yr

* Oil prices, clothing keep it above ECB's target

* Flat imports growth underscores stagnant economy

By Robin Emmott

BRUSSELS, May 16 Costlier fuel and clothing kept euro zone inflation well above the European Central Bank's target in April, giving policymakers little room to stimulate growth even as Germany signals it may be ready to tolerate more price rises at home.

Consumer price inflation in the 17 countries sharing the euro was 2.6 percent in April, the EU's statistics agency Eurostat said on Wednesday, down from 2.7 percent in March but still stubbornly high given Europe's economic slump.

The downturn was highlighted by no change in the level of unadjusted imports to the euro zone, Eurostat said in a separate release on Wednesday, while exports grew 4 percent year-on-year.

Moreover, adjusted imports shrank 1.1 percent month-on-month in March and exports declined 0.9 percent, underlining the deceleration in the economy.

Despite the lower economic activity, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in April from March, as expected by economists polled by Reuters, driven mainly by rising prices of clothes and energy.

Energy prices jumped 1.1 percent on the month and clothes prices were 2.3 percent higher. There was no change in the cost of food and prices of education and communications fell.

Brent crude slipped to $110.85 a barrel on Wednesday as deep uncertainty surrounding new Greek elections clouded the outlook for economic growth, but remained close to all-time highs around $120 in April .

Limited spare oil production capacity and the possibility of a supply disruption in the Middle East have kept oil prices near $120 a barrel for much of the year.

Economists see euro zone inflation coming down during the year but the ECB says consumer prices will still be above the bank's "close to but below two percent" level for the rest of the year.

That appears to rule out an unprecedented move by the ECB of taking interest rates to below the current 1 percent level in the coming months, although senior German policymakers have sent clear signals that they are willing to accept a stronger rise in German prices than may have been tolerable in the past.

Acceptance of higher inflation in Europe's biggest economy, partly through higher wage deals, could help struggling states in Europe's southern periphery by lifting demand for their goods and improving their competitiveness relative to Germany.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott)