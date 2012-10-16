* Euro zone Sept inflation unchanged at 2.6 pct
* Bloc posts Aug trade surplus of 6.6 bln euros
* Mediterranean region sees fruits of falling wages
BRUSSELS, Oct 16 Euro zone inflation was
unchanged in September from a month earlier, after the EU's
statistics office revised down its first estimate, and the
reading might have been lower were it not for a double-digit
jump in clothing prices ahead of Europe's winter.
Consumer prices in the 17 countries sharing the euro rose
2.6 percent in September on an annual basis -- the same level as
August, Eurostat said on Tuesday, lower than the 2.7 percent
rise economists polled by Reuters had forecast.
Eurostat's flash estimate released two weeks ago was 2.7
percent for September.
Arguably more significant was the euro zone's 6.6 billion
euro ($8.54 billion) trade surplus for August, which Eurostat
also released, as Europe's indebted Mediterranean began to show
signs of competitiveness once again, growing their exports.
Even as the euro zone suffers its second recession in two
years, the cost of living has been kept high by world oil
prices, making life difficult for the European Central Bank that
has cut interest rates to a record 0.75 percent low.
Further cuts to the cost of borrowing seem difficult to
justify when inflation has been above the bank's target of just
below 2 percent for almost two years.
But while energy was again a factor in September, it was
clothing that surprised, with prices jumping 14 percent from
August and accounting for almost all the inflation pressure in
the month, as households splurged on clothes ahead of the
European winter.
Countries such as Greece, where the debt crisis erupted
three years ago, are highly dependent on oil imports, but in a
sign that Europe's contentious austerity policies may be bearing
some fruit, exports grew and imports fell in Greece, Italy and
Spain in the first seven months of this year.
Italy moved to a trade surplus of 4.4 billion euros in the
January-to-July period from a deficit in the same period a year
ago, while Greece's exports jumped 12 percent. Spain saw export
growth of 2 percent in the period, while imports fell 3 percent.
Wage cuts after a decade of a credit-fuelled boom have been
painful for millions of southern Europeans, but by toughing it
out, they are becoming more competitive as the cost of labour
falls - what policymakers call "internal devaluation".