* Inflation off 3-yr lows in May to 1.4 pct
* Consumer prices still well below ECB target
* Euro zone malaise seen in deeper drop in Q1 jobs
(Adds economist comment, details)
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, June 14 Inflation in the euro zone
rose from a three-year low in May, but remained low enough for
the European Central Bank to act to boost an economy which is
shedding jobs at an increasing rate.
The central bank expects economic recovery in the euro area
to kick in later this year, but sees risks to growth from
governments' continued austerity programmes and as companies
struggle to access credit from banks.
Prices of electricity, fruit and vegetables lifted annual
inflation in the currency bloc to 1.4 percent in May compared to
1.2 percent in April, the EU statistic agency Eurostat said,
confirming preliminary estimates.
Price growth, however, is still well under the ECB's target
of close to, but below, 2 percent. At its policy meeting last
week, the bank discussed a raft of options it could take if the
euro zone economy does not emerge from recession later this
year.
The euro zone's malaise was visible in a 0.5 percent drop in
employment first three months of the year from the previous
quarter. The data from Eurostat reflected an unemployment rate
that reached a record high in April, with 19.4 million people
out of work.
The first quarter fall in employment was deeper than the 0.3
percent decline in the last three months of 2012, and meant the
number of people in jobs was 1.0 percent lower than a year ago.
"It highlights the fact that the euro zone continues to face
major headwinds and still has its work cut out to return to
sustainable growth," Howard Archer, chief European economist at
IHS Global Insight, said in a note.
European Union leaders have vowed to crack down on rising
unemployment, especially among the young, and focus on how to
encourage growth amid the tighter economic conditions.
(Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Toby Chopra)