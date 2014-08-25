BERLIN/PARIS Aug 25 The euro zone's flat-lining
economy took another hit on Monday when data showed German
business sentiment sagging for the fourth month running, while a
row over the lack of growth led the French government to resign.
Politicians and policymakers, meanwhile, were digesting
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's about-face on
Friday, in which he called in a landmark speech for governments
to use fiscal stimulus to revive the euro zone economy.
His comments were similar, if less direct, than those made
on Sunday by leftist French Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg,
who condemned fiscal "austerity" and Germany's "obsession" with
budgetary rigour, triggering Monday's government resignation.
The euro zone economy registered no growth at all in the
second quarter. At the same time, unemployment remains high and
inflation is running at such low levels that deflation is a
threat.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, visiting one of Europe's
few bright spots, recovering Spain, blamed some of her own
country's decline in the second quarter on the Russia-Ukraine
crisis, over which tit-for-tat sanctions threaten trade.
The Munich-based Ifo think-tank echoed some of those
sentiments as it reported its business climate index, based on a
monthly survey of some 7,000 companies, fell to a
worse-than-expected 106.3 from 108, the lowest level in more
than a year.
The findings gelled with data earlier in the month on the
second-quarter contraction in Germany, the bloc's biggest
economy.
"I nonetheless expect that our overall annual growth rate
will be good, if nothing dramatic happens," Merkel said in
Santiago de Compostela in northwest Spain.
Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe, however, said his institute
expected growth to be "close to zero" in the third quarter, many
economists having forecast that Germany would regain momentum in
that period.
GROWTH VS AUSTERITY
In the euro zone's second-largest economy, French President
Francois Hollande asked his prime minister to form a new
government in the aftermath of the call by Montebourg and other
rebel leftist ministers for an economic policy U-turn.
France's government wants to cut the country's deficit and
reduce the tax burden on companies by making 50 billion euros
($67 billion) of savings on public sector costs.
The economy has failed to growth for two consecutive
quarters and France is failing to meet its European
Union-imposed deficit targets. It has asked the EU for some
leniency on the latter, but that would require commitment to
reform.
Hollande has asked current Prime Minister Manuel Valls to
form a new government, suggesting he wants to stick with his
current policies.
If Hollande sacks Montebourg, who is viewed as a potential
presidential rival, he would risk seeing the ousted minister
take with him a band of rebel lawmakers and deprive him of the
parliamentary majority he needs to push through reforms.
The row in France, however, is part of a larger debate among
Europe's leaders about whether fiscal austerity aimed at
bringing debt under control is the right policy at a time of
economic stagnation.
The ECB's Draghi suggested in a high-profile speech last
Friday at the central banker's conference in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, that it may not be.
He said it would be "helpful for the overall stance of
policy" if fiscal policy could play a greater role alongside the
ECB's monetary policy, adding: "and I believe there is scope for
this".
"It is admitting that the recovery might not come, that the
euro zone's problems go beyond structural reforms and austerity
measures," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.
There had previously been a tacit coalition of ECB support
for German-style fiscal austerity.
(Additional reporting by Paul Carrel, Alexandra Sage and John
Irish; Written by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)