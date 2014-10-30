By Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT Oct 30 Weak price pressure in Germany
and Spain compounded the European Central Bank's policy headache
on Thursday but it is still expected to hold off action next
week, waiting to assess the impact of its new round of stimulus.
Brighter euro zone economic sentiment and expectations for a
rise in corporate loan demand in the coming quarter offset the
bleak inflation readings and gave the ECB some grounds to hold
off at least another month before taking any possible further
action.
Across the Atlantic, the U.S. Federal Reserve ended its
monthly bond purchase programme on Wednesday and dropped a
characterisation of U.S. labour market slack as "significant" in
a show of confidence in the economy's prospects.
This, along with the ECB's commitment to an expansionary
policy with further measures if needed, is keeping downward
pressure on the euro, which should in turn support the
euro zone economy.
In a sign that support may be beginning to take hold, euro
zone economic sentiment unexpectedly rose in October, picking up
from a near one-year low in September.
"People who are expecting something next week are going to
be disappointed," RBS economist Richard Barwell said of the ECB.
"December is possible, but I think unless the politicians do
more, it is going to be a struggle to get a lot more out of
them," he added.
ECB President Mario Draghi has urged governments in
crisis-hit euro zone economies to shape up their economies with
structural reforms but their progress is slow.
The governments' recalcitrance means the ECB is left to do
the heavy lifting to get the euro zone economy going.
To help support the flagging euro zone economy, the ECB,
which meets next Thursday, has cut interest rates to record
lows, offered banks cheap, long-term loans, and begun buying
covered bonds.
WAIT AND SEE
The central bank also plans to start buying asset-backed
securities, or bundled loans, in November.
Reuters reported earlier this month that the ECB was also
considering buying corporate bonds.
However, updated ECB staff forecasts come in time for the
Governing Council's December meeting - further reason for the
policymakers to take a wait-and-see stance and focus on rolling
out their latest stimulus measures before doing anything more.
Thursday's data showed inflation in Germany, Europe's
largest economy, slowed in October to 0.7 percent - its lowest
reading since May. In Spain, a slowing growth rate and falling
consumer prices suggested the recovery may be losing momentum.
October inflation numbers for the euro zone due on Friday
are expected to show a slight pick-up in the annual rate to 0.4
percent from 0.3 percent a month earlier. The ECB targets
inflation of just under 2 percent over the medium term.
In the first hard data from the euro zone showing the
pick-up in regional growth is modest at best, figures from
Belgium on Wednesday showed its economy expanded at a marginally
faster pace in the third quarter after slowing to a near
standstill.
ECB policymakers will also take some encouragement from an
ECB survey showing companies' demand for loans from euro zone
banks rose in the third quarter and is expected to increase
further in the final three months of the year.
Rather than debate further measures, the policymakers are
likely to focus Draghi's target of supporting the economy by
expanding the ECB balance sheet - a means of pumping stimulus
into the financial system.
"I think they'll double down on what they have already
announced to convince the market they are ready, willing and
able to significantly expand the balance sheet," said Barwell.
