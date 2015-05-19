BRUSSELS May 19 Euro zone prices were flat
year-on-year in April, ending four months of falls, the European
Union's statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Tuesday.
Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing
the euro rose 0.2 percent month-on-month in April for a zero
percent year-on-year reading, confirming its earlier estimate.
Core inflation, which excludes the most volatile components
of unprocessed food and energy, rose 0.2 percent month-on-month
for a 0.7 percent year-on-year increase. It had initially
estimated the year-on-year rise at 0.6 percent.
The European Central Bank wants to keep the headline
measures of inflation at below, but close to 2 percent
year-on-year over the medium term.
Worried by a trend of falling prices, the bank started
buying government bonds in March to inject more cash in to the
economy and make prices rise again.
Eurostat said that in April, more expensive restaurants and
cafes, rents and vegetables had the biggest upward impact on the
overall year-on-year inflation value, while cheaper gas, heating
oil and automotive fuel pulled the index down.
The ECB expects euro zone inflation to stay close to zero
until autumn of this year, before starting to rise towards the
end of the year towards 1.5 percent and reach the ECB's target
towards the end of 2016.
Separately, Eurostat said the euro zone's unadjusted
external trade surplus increased to 23.4 billion euros ($26.2
billion) in March from 16.1 billion euros a year earlier as
exports jumped 11 percent and imports rose by only 7 percent.
($1 = 0.8935 euros)
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)