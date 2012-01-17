* Inflation falls to 2.7 percent in December, down from peak
* Slowing economy relieves pressure, oil prices still a risk

By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Jan 17 Consumer prices in the
euro zone fell more than previously expected in December, the
start of a retreat from a November peak that should give the
European Central Bank more room to cut interest rates as the
economy heads for recession.
Inflation in the 17 countries sharing the euro was 2.7
percent in December on an annual basis, revised down from an
earlier estimate of 2.8 percent for the month, the European
Union's statistics office Eurostat said.
"The pressure is abating although the risks from energy are
still there," said Fabio Fois, an economist at Barclay's
Capital. "We think the ECB could bring rates as low as 0.5
percent in March," he said.
The bank made two 25 basis points cuts after Mario Draghi
took over as president in November before holding fire this
month.
Many economists expect it to take rates below 1 percent for
the first time ever in the coming months but comments by
Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny published on Tuesday
hinted that the bank was in no hurry to move again.
"We are all agreed that now the point is to allow these
measures to take full effect. Only then will we take further
decisions," he told the Wall Street Journal's German website.
"For the ECB 'We never precommit' always applies, but there
are no plans whatsoever at the moment."
Reuters' latest polling of some 66 economists before the ECB
met earlier this month suggested the bank will cut interest
rates to a new record low of 0.75 percent in February or March.
Economists had expected euro zone inflation to remain at 2.8
percent in December.
IRAN EFFECT
Stripping out volatile energy prices, the main driver behind
a 3 percent peak in the headline number in September, October
and November, inflation was 1.9 percent.
Without energy and food, it was 1.6 percent.
That sits better with the ECB's target of below, but close
to 2 percent, which the Frankfurt-based bank judges to be right
for price stability and a healthy economy.
The euro zone's economy, however, is anything but. The
bloc's gross domestic product probably contracted in the fourth
quarter of 2011 and is expected to do so again in the first
quarter of 2012 - showing it has fallen into a recession.
The weakening economy and rising unemployment across the
bloc are cutting demand for goods and with it pressuring
retailers to reduce prices. That has offset continuing high
prices for crude oil globally due to concerns about a supply
disruption in Iran.
Oil futures rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia told its Gulf
Arab neighbours not to make up any shortfall caused by an
embargo on Iranian crude oil exports.
In the euro zone in December, fuels for transport, heating
oil, gas and electricity had the biggest impact on inflation in
December. Energy inflation was a massive 9.7 percent in the
month, compared to December 2010, Eurostat said.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Patrick Graham)