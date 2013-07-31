BRUSSELS, July 31 The number of people
unemployed in the euro zone fell for the first time in more than
two years in June, the latest sign that the bloc's economy may
be pulling out of recession, while inflation held steady in
July, fuelled by spending on food.
Compared with May, 24,000 fewer Europeans in the single
currency area were jobless in June, the EU's statistics agency
Eurostat said on Wednesday, the first decrease since April 2011.
While too small a number to make an impact on the overall
level of euro zone unemployment, which was stable at a record
12.1 percent for the fourth consecutive month, the data reverses
the seemingly inexorable rise in joblessness numbers.
Alarming fiscal deficits, budget cuts, falling business
confidence and the threat of a euro zone break-up drove the bloc
into recession in 2011 and predictions of a rebound have so far
proved illusory.
But the European Central Bank's pledge to stand behind the
euro zone, a recovering U.S. economy and a lessening of harsh
austerity policies have helped economic morale improve, taking
it to its highest level in 15 months in July.
Low inflation has also helped households struggling with the
impact of the 3-1/2-year euro zone debt crisis. Annual inflation
was stable at 1.6 percent in July, according to Eurostat's first
estimate for the month, the same level as June.
Spending on food, alcohol and tobacco during Europe's summer
heat wave in July were the main factor behind the rise in
prices, Eurostat said.