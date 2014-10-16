* Inflation stuck in ECB's "danger zone" for twelfth month
* Deflation in Greece, Spain, Italy, Slovenia, Slovakia
* Falling imports, exports sign of faltering economy
(Updates with economists quotes, background)
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Oct 16 Deflation hit five peripheral
euro zone countries in September as inflation slipped to its
lowest for five years and exports faltered, data on Thursday
showed, offering little hope that the bloc will avoid its third
recession in six years.
While consumer inflation at 0.3 percent was unchanged from
Eurostat's Sept. 30 estimate and met market expectations,
Greece, Spain, Italy, Slovenia and Slovakia showed deflation in
the month on persistently depressed household demand.
With such a minimal cushion against deflation, calls on the
European Central Bank to consider U.S.-style bond-buying, or
quantitative easing, are likely to intensify.
Deflation makes it even harder for the heavily indebted
currency area to pay off borrowings that are a drag on growth.
"There's a real risk that the euro zone is entering another
recession. The inflation number is dangerously close to zero,"
Capital Economics senior European economist, Jennifer McKeown,
said.
"We think the European Central Bank will probably announce a
full-blown quantitative easing programme in the months ahead,"
she said.
As unemployment sticks at near record levels and with
business confidence weakening again, Europeans are reluctant or
unable to spend to support a recovery that began in early 2013.
It has failed to pick up and is looking increasingly fragile.
Thursday's data also showed the pace of price rises slowed
from August's 0.4 percent reading, the EU's statistics office
Eurostat said. As well as the five member states registering
deflation, Portugal and Cyprus showed no inflation.
The very low inflation number, the twelfth consecutive month
in the ECB's danger zone of less than 1 percent, partly reflects
the fall in world oil prices. Brent crude oil prices have
tumbled by more than a quarter since mid-June. Euro zone annual
energy inflation was down 2.3 percent in September.
Core inflation -- closely watched by the ECB and strips out
volatile energy and food prices -- was a meagre 0.8 percent,
falling from 0.9 percent in August, and back at levels seen in
June and July.
"The consensus view was that headline inflation would
gradually start to pick up again from the fourth quarter," ING
economist, Martin van Vliet, said.
"But now that oil prices have tanked, headline inflation may
stay close to zero for longer and not reach 1 percent before the
end of next year, if at all," he said.
TRADE SURPLUS MASKS FALLING EXPORTS
Exports in August meanwhile fell 3 percent on an unadjusted,
annual basis and slipped 0.9 percent compared with July,
adjusted for seasonal swings, Eurostat said in a separate
release. Imports also fell.
Euro zone exports to the rest of the world have been one of
its strong points since the 2009-2012 debt crisis damaged local
demand and business confidence, but a slowing Chinese economy
and the crisis with Russia over Ukraine are taking their toll.
Eurostat's data showed euro zone goods exports to Russia
fell 14 percent year-on-year in the first seven months of 2014.
The August data did show a 9.2-billion-euro ($11.7-billion)
trade surplus, which could help the euro zone's output in the
third quarter, but slumping exports makes worrying reading.
"The bottom line is that the rising trade surplus will
propel the current account surplus and be supportive for the
euro on the forex markets," BNP Paribas economist, Dominique
Barbet, said. "However, the decline in imports and exports are a
sign of poor economic activity," she said.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)