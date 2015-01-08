BRUSSELS Jan 8 Euro zone economic sentiment was
unchanged in December against the previous two months, data
showed on Thursday, as a more upbeat end-of-year mood in the
services and retail sectors and among consumers was offset by a
gloomier industry.
A monthly survey by the European Commission showed the
economic sentiment in the 18 countries that were using the euro
in December was 100.7, the same as in November.
Sentiment among consumers improved to -10.9 in December from
-11.5 in November and the mood in the retail sector rose to -5.3
from -6.0 buoyed by the Christmas shopping spree.
In a separate release, the European Union's statistics
office said that retail sales in November rose more than
expected at 0.6 percent on the month for a 1.5 percent
year-on-year gain.
But the economic survey also showed that consumers'
inflation expectations 12 months ahead continued to fall,
reaching 2.7 against 5.7 in November, well below the average
since 1990 of 20.2.
The European Central Bank is concerned that if inflation
stays too low for too long, it will change inflation
expectations and make consumers hold back their purchases in the
hope of even lower prices, triggering deflation.
Inflation in December turned negative for the first time
since October 2009 as prices in the euro zone fell 0.2 percent
year-on-year, data from the European Union's statistics office
showed on Wednesday.
Euro zone inflation has been below 1 percent, which the ECB
calls the "danger zone" for deflation, since October 2013.
More gloom on price growth came in a separate Eurostat
release that prices at factory gates, which show inflationary
pressures early in the pipeline, fell 1.6 percent year-on-year
in November, its weakest level in eight months, pulled down
mainly by a 5 percent drop in energy prices.
Economists expect the European Central Bank, which wants to
keep consumer prices close to 2 percent over the medium term, to
announce a plan of buying government bonds at its next meeting
on Jan 22, to inject more cash into the economy and make prices
rise again and stem the risk of deflation.
