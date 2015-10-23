* Euro zone Oct composite PMI above all f'casts in Reuters
poll
* German and French growth accelerating
* Firms return to cutting prices
* PMI points to Q4 GDP growth of 0.4 pct -Markit
* For a graphic: link.reuters.com/cuh64s
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, Oct 23 Business activity picked up more
than expected in the euro zone in October, buoyed by Germany and
France, but with no sign of healthy price increases.
Survey data released on Friday should be welcomed by the
European Central Bank, coming more than six months after it
embarked on a trillion-euro quantitative easing programme to try
to boost growth in the bloc.
What will disappoint policymakers, whoever, was the way
companies cut prices again, after holding them steady in
September and increasing them for the first time in more than
three years during August.
The money-printing programme is also designed to lift
inflation.
"The survey suggests that the euro zone recovery's modest
pace continued into (the current quarter). But growth is still
too slow to generate inflation and adds further support to our
view that the ECB will increase the pace of its monthly asset
purchases," said Jessica Hinds at Capital Economics.
Consumer prices fell in the euro zone in September, coming
in at minus 0.1 percent.
The ECB, which wants to see inflation just below 2 percent,
left monetary policy unchanged at its meeting on Thursday but
said in December it would review what more it could do to tackle
the threat of weak prices and growth.
Inflation is seen staying barely above zero this year and
still missing the bank's target for the next two years, an ECB
survey showed on Friday.
The prospect of another big hit of stimulus pushed world
stocks to a two-month high and the euro to a two-month low on
Friday.
FLASH'S ROCKET
Markit's euro zone Composite Flash Purchasing Managers'
Index, based on surveys of thousands of companies
and a good guide to growth, came in at 54.0 this month, up from
September's 53.6 and above even the most optimistic forecast in
a Reuters poll, which predicted a dip to 53.4.
The index has been above the 50 mark that separates growth
from contraction since July 2013 and Markit said the survey
pointed to fourth quarter economic growth of 0.4 percent, in
line with a Reuters poll last week.
Germany's private sector grew for a 30th month running in
October, suggesting Europe's largest economy got a solid start
to the fourth quarter despite concerns about the Volkswagen
scandal and a slowdown in China.
Activity among French firms accelerated, signifying weakness
over the summer may have been a blip and that a recovery could
be taking hold.
But some of that boost came from firms cutting prices again,
with the euro zone composite output price index dipping back
below break-even.
Still, the discounting helped the overall services PMI jump
to 54.2 from 53.7, confounding expectations in a Reuters poll
for a fall to 53.5. A sister survey covering manufacturers held
steady at September's 52.0, also beating the median forecast.
A factory output index, which feeds into the composite PMI,
dipped to 53.3 from 53.4 but manufacturers appeared to benefit
from a weaker euro - it has weakened by 7 percent this
year - as the new export orders index rose to a four-month high
of 52.6.
"Since the survey indicates that private sector prices
declined in October, the upbeat nature of this PMI will unlikely
make Mario Draghi change his mind about possible December
action," said Bert Colijn at ING.
"Within the new ECB strategy of 'work and assess', this will
unlikely be assessed as a game changer."
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)