BRUSSELS Oct 30 Euro zone prices were unchanged
year-on-year in October as expected, a first estimate by
Eurostat showed on Friday, maintaining pressure on the European
Central Bank to further ease monetary policy.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat estimated
that consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro were
unchanged this month against levels 12 months earlier, after
falling 0.1 percent year-on-year in September.
The main factor that kept the overall price index from
rising was energy, the cost of which was 8.7 percent lower this
month than a year ago. Unprocessed food was 3.0 percent more
expensive.
Without these two volatile elements, the inflation measure
that the ECB calls core inflation, was 0.9 percent in October,
up from a downwardly revised 0.8 percent in September.
To gauge core inflation, some economists also look at the
same measure but also without prices of alcohol and tobacco.
This also rose to 1.0 percent year-on-year in October from 0.9
percent in September.
The ECB wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2
percent over the medium term and launched in March a government
bond buying programme to flood the euro zone economy with cash
and in this way accelerate price growth, now stifled by the weak
economic growth and very cheap energy.
Concerned that its bond buying plan may not be bringing the
desired effects quickly enough, the ECB has signalled it might
unveil new stimulus measures at its December meeting.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)