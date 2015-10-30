(Adds economists comments, unemployment data)
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS Oct 30 Euro zone prices were flat
year-on-year in October as expected, a first estimate by
Eurostat showed on Friday, maintaining pressure on the European
Central Bank to further ease monetary policy despite some signs
of more inflationary pressure.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat estimated
that consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro were
unchanged this month against levels 12 months earlier, after
falling 0.1 percent year-on-year in September.
Separately, Eurostat said unemployment in the euro zone fell
to 10.8 percent of the workforce in September from a downwardly
revised 10.9 percent in August.
"The marked drop in euro zone unemployment in September
together with flat inflation in October should be supportive to
consumer spending, which will hopefully allow it to play a key
role in sustaining the euro zone's modest cyclical upturn," said
IHS Global Insight economist Howard Archer.
The main factor that kept the overall price index from
rising was energy, the cost of which was 8.7 percent lower this
month than a year ago. Unprocessed food was 3.0 percent more
expensive.
Without these two volatile elements, the inflation measure
that the ECB calls core inflation, was 0.9 percent in October,
up from a downwardly revised 0.8 percent in September.
To gauge core inflation, some economists also look at the
same measure as the ECB, but they also exclude prices of alcohol
and tobacco. This also rose to 1.0 percent year-on-year in
October from 0.9 percent in September.
"The euro zone is adding jobs at a decent pace and wage
growth in the first half of the year reached 1.8 percent
year-on-year, suggesting that core inflation will trend up
rather than down in the medium term," said ING economist Teunis
Brosens.
He also noted that prices of services, which make up two
thirds of the euro zone economy, also increased to 1.3 percent
year-on-year from 1.2 percent in September.
The ECB wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2
percent over the medium term and launched in March a government
bond buying programme to flood the euro zone economy with cash
and in this way accelerate price growth, now stifled by the weak
economic growth and very cheap energy.
Concerned that its bond buying plan may not be bringing the
desired effects quickly enough, the ECB has signalled it might
unveil new stimulus measures at its December meeting.
"The odds continue to favour the ECB will deliver further
stimulative measures at its 3 December policy meeting," Archer
said. "We believe that the ECB is most likely to announce an
extension to its Quantitative Easing program in December, and to
also modestly step up its monthly purchase of assets."
"We are less convinced that the ECB will cut interest rates,
but there is clearly a very possibility that it will trim its
deposit rate by a further 5-10 basis points (from the current
level of -0.20%)," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)