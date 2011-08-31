* Euro zone Aug flash inflation 2.5 pct, steady from July
* Euro zone July unemployment 10.0 pct, same as revised June
* Data fuel case for ECB to cut rather than hike rates
(Adds economists' comments)
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Aug 31 Euro zone annual inflation was
unchanged in August while the number of people without jobs
grew, data showed on Wednesday, adding to expectations that the
next ECB interest rate move could be a cut rather than a hike.
EU statistics office Eurostat said inflation in the 17
countries using the euro was 2.5 percent year-on-year in August,
the same as in July, as expected by economists.
The European Central Bank wants to keep inflation below but
close to 2 percent, and economists had been expecting the bank
to raise interest rates a third time this year to 1.75 percent
from 1.5 percent to stem price pressures.
Eurostat said unemployment was 10 percent in July, unchanged
from an upwardly revised June rate, which was initially reported
at 9.9 percent. But the number of unemployed in the euro zone
rose by 61,000 in July against June to 15.757 million.
"The latest data and surveys fuel belief that the ECB's
ultimate next move may actually be to trim interest rates
although it is likely to need sustained euro zone economic
weakness to... do a U-turn," said Howard Archer, economist at
IHS Global Insight.
No detailed breakdown or monthly figure was yet available.
Fuller data will be published on Sept 15.
"We think the stabilisation was the combined result of a
decline in energy price inflation and a rise in the core
inflation rate," said Aline Schuiling, economist at ABN AMRO.
"Looking forward, we expect inflation to remain well above
the ECB's price stability goal this year, before falling below
this level next year, as energy price inflation drops back
noticeably while the rise in the core rate is restrained by the
moderate level of economic growth," she said.
ECB REVIEWS RISKS
ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Monday the bank
was reviewing the risks to price stability, suggesting it could
tone down its view on inflation pressures.
In its last staff projections, released in June, the ECB
forecast euro zone inflation in a range of 2.5-2.7 percent this
year and 1.1-2.3 percent in 2012.
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets have further interest
rate rises for the next couple of years and priced out also see
an about 30-percent chance that the bank may be forced to cut
rates early next year.
"The latest euro zone inflation and unemployment data might
add to expectations of possible future ECB interest rate cuts,"
said Jennifer McKeown, European Economist at Capital Economics.
The rise in the number of unemployed is likely to slow down
wage growth and therefore help keep down underlying inflation,
she said.
"These data should help to convince the ECB that its earlier
fears of a sharp rise in inflation were unwarranted, perhaps
opening the door to interest rate cuts in the not too distant
future," she said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Rex Merrifield,
John Stonestreet)