ROME, March 5 Italy's economic reform plans are
in line with the latest recommendations from the European
Commission, the economy ministry in Rome said on Wednesday after
warnings from Brussels that it had to act to lift
competitiveness and growth.
In a statement responding to the European Commission's
latest in depth review of the euro zone economies, the ministry
said Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government shared the
Commission's view that an ambitious programme of reforms was
needed.
It said Italy had focused on maintaining budget discipline
over the past two years and had seen its efforts rewarded with a
narrowing of the spread between Italian government bond yields
and benchmark German Bunds to below 200 basis points.
"The moment has now come to place economic growth and jobs
at the centre of government action," it said.