(Official correction after error made by Eurostat on core
inflation)
* Euro zone Jan inflation -0.6 pct vs expected -0.5
* Equals euro era record of July 2009
* Core inflation also drops to record low
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Jan 30 Euro zone consumer prices fell
at a record-equalling pace in January, more steeply than
expected and supporting the backers of the European Central
Bank's money-printing plan to combat sustained deflation.
The European statistics office said in a first estimate on
Friday that prices in the 19 countries using the single currency
in January were 0.6 percent lower than a year earlier, after a
0.2 percent decline in December.
This was a sharper fall than 0.5 percent decline forecast by
economists in a Reuters poll.
The euro zone has only endured negative inflation rates in
one other period, from June to October 2009. The 0.6 percent
decline this month matched the lowest figure during that period,
in July 2009.
Sharply reduced fuel costs explained the drop.
Energy prices plunged 8.9 percent. Unprocessed food was 0.9
percent cheaper, outweighing a 1.0 percent rise in the cost of
services. Oil prices have more than halved since June, with
Brent at just below $50 per barrel on Friday.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and
unprocessed food prices, dipped to a new euro-era low of 0.5
percent in January from 0.7 percent for the previous three
months.
Aline Schuiling, senior euro zone economist ABN Amro, said
she did not believe this marked the start of a negative trend in
core inflation, with Thursday's German inflation figures
influenced by one-offs such as the timing of sales and volatile
prices of package holidays.
Other economists said the impact of certain tax hikes a year
ago could have led to the euro zone core figure dropping.
Headline inflation has also been in what the ECB calls the
'danger zone' below 1 percent since October 2013.
The ECB aims to keep inflation just under 2 percent over the
medium term and the risk of sustained deflation led it earlier
this month to launch a 1.1 trillion euro quantitative easing
programme of government-bond buying.
The euro zone's central bank plans to purchase sovereign
debt from March this year until September 2016 releasing 60
billion euros a month into the economy.
"It confirms the point of view of the doves that the ECB is
on the right track. That's the basic message," said Commerzbank
economist Bernd Weidensteiner, adding that if inflation remained
low then pressure could mount for the ECB to increase its
monthly bond purchases.
"However, we think inflation is nearing its low point and
from March will start to rise again if oil is stable," he said.
Germany this month joined the countries with negative
inflation rates this month.
In Spain, consumer prices fell for a seventh consecutive
month and at their fastest rate in the euro zone era.
Eurostat's flash estimate for the month does not include a
monthly calculation.
In separate release, Eurostat said euro zone unemployment
dipped to 11.4 percent in December, after three months stuck at
11.5 percent. The number of people without a job decreased by
157,000 from a month before to 18.129 million.
(Additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)