BRUSSELS Dec 2 Euro zone inflation was
unchanged in November, against expectations of a slight
increase, maintaining pressure on the European Central Bank to
ease monetary policy further on Thursday.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat estimated on
Wednesday that consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the
euro increased by 0.1 percent in November, the same pace as in
October, and by less than the 0.2 percent forecast by 45
economists polled by Reuters.
Eurostat's flash estimate for the month does not include a
monthly calculation.
The main factor that capped price increases was rising was
energy costs, which were 7.3 percent lower this month than a
year ago. Unprocessed food was 2.6 percent more expensive.
Without these two volatile elements, the inflation measure
that the European Central Bank calls core inflation, was 0.9
percent in November, down from an upwardly revised 1.0 percent
in October.
The ECB's Governing Council will meet on Thursday and is
widely expected to bolster the bank's one-trillion-euro plus
programme of quantitative easing.
It wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2 percent,
over the medium term and started buying government bonds on the
market earlier this year to inject more cash into the economy
and make prices rise faster.
Eurostat also said on Wednesday that industrial producer
prices in the euro zone were down by 0.3 percent in October
compared to the previous month, and 3.1 percent lower year on
year. Economists polled by Reuters had estimated slightly larger
declines of 0.4 and 3.2 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)