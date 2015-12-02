* Headline, core inflation miss forecasts
By Francesco Guarascio and Balazs Koranyi
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, Dec 2 Euro zone core
inflation unexpectedly slowed in November, offering yet another
argument for the European Central Bank to ease policy on
Thursday as price growth looks set to stay below its target for
years to come.
Headline inflation across the 19-member euro area held
steady at an annualised 0.1 percent in November, below
expectations for 0.2 percent and well short of the bank's target
of a rate just below 2 percent.
Core inflation, which has come under closer scrutiny because
it strips out the impact of the sharp oil fall in oil prices,
meanwhile eased to 0.9 percent from an upwardly revised 1.0
percent, missing analyst expectations for 1.0 percent, data from
Eurostat showed.
"November's weaker-than-expected euro-zone consumer prices
figures give a final green light for the ECB to both increase
the pace of its asset purchases and cut its deposit rate at
tomorrow's policy meeting," Capital Economics economist Jonathan
Loynes said.
"The ECB is likely to remain nervous that a further
prolonged period of below-target inflation will lead to a bigger
drop in inflation expectations," Loynes added.
The ECB is widely expected to ease policy on Thursday with
markets only guessing what measures it would take from a wide
range of options on the table.
The euro weakened a third of a percent against the
dollar on the fresh data, indicating renewed bets on easing.
The weaker core figure provides important ammunition for
proponents of easing after the ECB's top hawks, including
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, argued the central bank should
hold fire as headline data is distorted by oil prices while the
underlying trend is healthier.
"This time, it was not energy prices that kept inflation low
but service prices," Nordea analysts said. "As wages are the
most important driver for service prices and energy costs play a
smaller role, these numbers will most likely strengthen worries
in the ECB about too low inflation in the euro area."
Analysts expect the ECB to cut its deposit rate to -0.3
percent from -0.2 percent, extend its asset purchase programme
and lift monthly purchases of mainly government bonds to 75
billion euros a month from 60 billion euros.
But it could also opt for more unusual measures, like
imposing a punitive deposit rate on banks parking too much cash
with the ECB or expanding the asset purchases into new asset
classes like corporate bonds and equities.
The main factor that capped price increases was rising was
energy costs, which were 7.3 percent lower this month than a
year ago. Unprocessed food, which is also excluded from the core
reading, was 2.6 percent more expensive.
