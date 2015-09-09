STRASBOURG, Sept 9 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday that the euro zone needed
a common system of guaranteeing bank deposits as well as its own
treasury working with the single currency zone's existing
bailout agency.
"We will propose moving towards a deeper economic and
monetary union, a system of deposit guarantees and various other
initiatives. I think it is essential that we have a common
deposit guarantee scheme... It will be a reinsurance scheme,"
Juncker said in his state of the union address to the European
Parliament.
"We are also in favour of introducing a European treasury...
Obviously there will be a lot of work to be done on the content
of it, but I think it is important that the European Union
should have a treasury which can work with the stability
mechanism and can dovetail with the work being done by that
institution."
