FRANKFURT, March 26 Lending to euro zone households and firms fell slightly in February, dashing expectations for the first rise in three years, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday.

Loans to the private sector fell by 0.1 percent on the year after a downwardly revised drop of 0.2 percent in January, the ECB said. A Reuters poll had pointed to an increase of 0.1 percent. The last rise was in March 2012.

Sparse lending to companies has dogged the struggling euro zone economy, but earlier this week ECB President Mario Draghi said business demand for bank loans was resurgent in the bloc as cheaper credit made new investment projects more attractive.

The M3 money supply measure grew by 4.0 percent in February, the ECB said. Despite the dip in lending in January, the trend is still pointing to a turnaround.

Other recent euro zone economic data have painted a positive picture. French business morale hit its highest in nearly three years in March, and in Germany it rose for the fifth month in a row.

