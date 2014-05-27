VIENNA May 27 The European Central Bank is
concerned about the risks of deflation or stagnation arising
from the current situation of too-low inflation in the euro
zone, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday.
"Now we have the problem of too-low inflation which is
clearly below the ECB's target of 2 percent," Nowotny told a
news conference held by the Austrian National Bank, of which he
is the governor.
"It's a double problem," he said, citing an increasing debt
burden as one danger.
"And of course if it actually leads to deflation, through
delaying of consumer decisions, delaying of investment
decisions, demand weakening, it can lead to a massive
stagnation. This is an issue that concerns us at the moment."
He added that the ECB's interest rates would remain low for
a long time.
"We have to make sure that it doesn't come to a
destabilisation of inflation expectations, that deflation
expectations don't arise."
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)