By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, May 23 Business growth across the euro
zone dipped to a 16-month low in May but stronger showings from
Germany and France suggest it is the smaller member countries
that may be struggling.
Offering the latest evidence that a strong acceleration in
growth in the first three months of the year was only temporary,
Markit's flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index edged down
to 52.9 from April's 53.0.
While essentially stable - and still indicating growth - the
reading was the lowest since the start of 2015. It ran against
expectations in a Reuters poll, which had predicted a tick up to
53.2 in one of the earliest reported broad indicators of growth
during the month.
Markit said the PMI pointed to quarterly GDP growth of 0.3
percent, in line with forecasts in a Reuters survey published
earlier this month, but short of 0.5 percent in the first
quarter, which was initially reported as 0.6 percent.
Individually, surveys showed growth in Germany's private
sector accelerated to hit the fastest rate so far this year.
French business activity also grew faster than expected,
returning to a rate not recorded since before the Nov. 13
attacks in Paris.
"That suggests that the PMIs for the other major euro zone
economies such as Italy and Spain will be soft when released
next week," said Stephen Brown at Capital Economics.
Germany and France are the only individual euro zone
countries for which Markit publishes flash PMIs. May surveys for
other euro zone members will be published early next month.
Markets were unmoved after the data as they were still
digesting last week's surge in expectations for a rate hike in
the United States following a more hawkish tone from the Federal
Reserve.
MAY JUNE BE BETTER?
While the headline composite PMI was above the 50 mark that
separates growth from contraction, the index measuring prices
businesses charge remained below it at 49.0, although that was
an increase from last month's 48.3.
This may concern policymakers at the European Central Bank
who have been battling to get inflation up to their 2 percent
target ceiling. Consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in April,
despite the Bank's ultra-loose monetary policy.
Even with price discounting, new order growth slowed and
there was no acceleration in activity in the bloc's dominant
service industry. A Reuters poll had predicted an increase to
53.3 but the PMI held steady at April's 53.1.
The manufacturing PMI fell to 51.5 from 51.7, missing the
median Reuters poll forecast for 51.9, while an index measuring
output dropped to 52.4 from 52.6.
Details in the data hint that there may be little or no
improvement in June. Optimism among service firms fell to a
10-month low, with the sub-index plummeting to 61.7 from 64.5,
and factory recruitment slowed.
The manufacturing employment index fell to 51.4 from 51.6.
"The flash PMIs provided slight disappointments to the
markets," said Tuuli Koivu at Nordea, who expects 0.3 percent
growth in Q2. "However, the negative surprises were only minor
ones and do not cause any changes to our GDP growth forecast."
