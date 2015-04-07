* Demand boosted by three years of price cutting
* New orders flood in at rate not seen since mid-2011
* PMIs point to first quarter growth of 0.3 pct -Markit
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, April 7 Price discounting drove growth
in all of the euro zone's major economies in March, helping
business activity increase at its fastest rate for nearly a
year, a survey showed on Tuesday.
New orders came in at their fastest rate since May 2011 and
the survey found that companies have now been cutting prices for
three years, although not as sharply in March as before.
Nevertheless, the Markit survey provided some welcome news
for the European Central Bank (ECB) just weeks after it embarked
on a trillion-euro asset-purchase programme.
The private sector in Germany, Europe's largest economy,
grew at its fastest pace in eight months and although it also
increased in France, the pace of expansion slowed.
Italy's service industry returned to growth, fuelling hopes
of an economic recovery there after years of on-off recession,
and Spain's expanded at its fastest pace since August.
"France is lagging behind a little bit but the others are
doing pretty well. It just shows that quantitative easing was
working even before the ECB bought a single bond," Soctiabank's
Alan Clarke said.
"It's vindicating the ECB for what it is doing."
Official data showed euro zone consumer prices fell again in
March as expected but that the decline was the smallest this
year. Industrial producer prices declined by less than expected
in February from a year earlier.
"Encouragingly for the ECB, there was further evidence in
the services survey that deflationary tendencies are easing in
the euro zone," IHS Global Insight's Howard Archer said.
Markit's final March Composite Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI), seen as a good indicator of growth, stood at 54.0, a
touch below the preliminary estimate of 54.1 but well ahead of
February's 53.3. A reading above 50 implies growth.
The financial information firm said the PMIs pointed to
first quarter growth of 0.3 percent, slightly less than the 0.4
percent predicted in a Reuters poll taken last month.
Price-cutting also helped drive up service industry activity
at its fastest pace in eight months. The March services PMI rose
to 54.2 from 53.7, just below the flash 54.3 estimate.
With recovery gathering steam and confidence growing because
of the ECB's QE programme, service companies were at their most
optimistic since May 2011. The business expectations sub-index
came in at 64.8 compared with February's 64.1.
Sentix research group's index tracking morale among
investors and analysts in the euro zone climbed to its highest
level since August 2007 this month as they took heart from the
European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.
