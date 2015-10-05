* Euro zone September composite PMI at four-month low of
53.6
* Markit says PMI points to Q3 GDP growth of 0.4 pct
* Service firms raise prices for first time since Aug 2011
* UK Services PMI sinks to 2-1/2 year low
By Jonathan Cable and Sumanta Dey
LONDON, Oct 5 Euro zone business activity grew
at its weakest pace in four months during September but in one
encouraging sign for the European Central Bank, service firms
raised prices for the first time in four years, surveys showed
on Monday.
The data point to modest third-quarter growth of 0.4
percent, survey compiler Markit said, and are likely to largely
disappoint policymakers, six months into the ECB's 60 billion
euros ($68 billion) a month quantitative easing programme.
Britain's economy, which has been outpacing the euro zone's,
is also losing steam, with service industry growth at a
2-1/2-year low, likely rattling the Bank of England as its
Monetary Policy Committee meets to discuss interest rates this
week.
"The euro area is broadly as expected. For the region
overall we are seeing the economy ticking along at a reasonable
pace, it's not blistering," said Sarah Hewin, chief economist
for Europe at Standard Chartered.
"Of the two sets of releases the surprise has come from the
UK. It is something of a concern going into the fourth quarter."
Markit's final September Composite Purchasing Managers'
Index (PMI) for the euro zone came in at a four-month low of
53.6, weaker than an earlier estimate of 53.9.
In August, it was 54.3 but has now been above the 50 mark
denoting expansion since July 2013 and there were tepid signs of
inflationary pressure.
However, new orders rose at a much slower pace than first
reported and fewer new jobs were created, suggesting firms were
growing increasingly downbeat.
The PMI for the dominant service industry dipped as well,
settling at 53.7 from August's 54.4 and lower than a flash
estimate of 54.0. A similar survey of manufacturing firms
released on Thursday had also fallen, to 52.0 from 52.3.
An earlier composite PMI from Germany, Europe's biggest
economy, fell as did those out of Italy and Spain. France's
composite reading bucked that trend and rose, pointing to 0.2
percent growth in the third quarter, according to Markit.
Euro zone retail sales were unchanged in August from July,
slightly better than the 0.1 percent decline expected by
Britain's headline services PMI dropped to 53.3 in September
from August's 55.6, its lowest since April 2013 and well below
any forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. The expectations
component was its lowest since August 2014.
"This is undeniably a disappointing survey all round that
can only fuel concern over the UK economy's current soft patch,
especially given the services sector's dominant role," said
Howard Archer at IHS Global Insight.
"It is hard to take any positives from this report and it
will certainly fuel expectations that the Bank of England will
not be hiking interest rates until well into 2016."
The BoE is still expected to raise interest rates from a
record low 0.5 percent early next year but that prediction now
rests on a knife's edge after the U.S. Federal Reserve delayed
its first hike, a Reuters poll found last week.
While economists have been focussing on how soon the Fed and
BoE begin tightening their ultra-loose monetary policy there
have been increasing expectations ECB officials will go the
other way and loosen policy further.
Several ECB policymakers, led by President Mario Draghi,
have publicly hinted the trillion-euro stimulus programme could
be increased or extended if inflation is seen failing to rise
towards the central bank's near 2 percent target.
A Reuters poll last month predicted the ECB would officially
extend its asset purchase programme beyond September 2016 in yet
another attempt to drive up inflation and rekindle growth and
those calls probably grew louder after official data showed euro
zone inflation slipped below zero again in September.
Offering a glimpse of reassurance for officials trying to
generate inflation, the euro zone service sector PMI showed
firms charged higher prices last month for the first time since
August 2011.
($1 = 0.8866 euros)
