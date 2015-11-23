* November flash euro zone composite PMI 54.4
* PMI points to Q4 GDP growth of 0.4-0.5 pct - Markit
* Firms cut prices for a second month
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, Nov 23 Business activity in the euro
zone picked up at its fastest pace since mid-2011 this month,
and far quicker than expected, as slowing growth in France
following the Nov. 13 attacks was offset by a buoyant Germany.
While the upturn in activity may be welcomed by European
Central Bank policymakers, Monday's surveys showed firms again
cut prices, suggesting ultra-loose monetary policy is doing
little to get inflation near their 2 percent target.
"This upbeat survey about the European economy fell short on
one important aspect though: inflation," said Bert Colijn at
ING. "The survey indicated that despite the strongest output
growth and job creation since early 2011, there was still no
sign of inflationary pressures."
Even with the ECB injecting 60 billion euros a month of new
money through its bond-buying programme since March to support
growth and inflation, prices rose only 0.1 percent last month.
It is expected to expand the programme in December.
With firms cutting prices for a second month, Markit's
Composite Flash Purchasing Managers' Index, based
on surveys of thousands of companies and seen as a good guide to
growth, jumped to a more than four-year high of 54.4 from
October's 53.9.
That beat the 53.9 median forecast in a Reuters poll. The
index has been above the 50 mark that separates growth from
contraction since July 2013.
The data pointed to fourth quarter economic growth of
0.4-0.5 percent, Markit said. A Reuters poll published earlier
this month suggested growth would be 0.4 percent.
"Overall, euro zone GDP growth of even 0.5 percent will not
be sufficient to eat into the vast amount of spare capacity that
still exists and help to boost inflation," said Jessica Hinds at
Capital Economics.
"We therefore doubt that today's data will be sufficient to
dissuade the ECB from increasing its monetary support in
December."
The ECB is ready to act quickly to boost anaemic inflation
in the euro zone, its president said on Friday, offering the
strongest hint yet that the bank will unveil fresh stimulus
measures at its Dec. 3 meeting.
Growth in the French services sector slowed although a
faster increase in manufacturing activity helped keep the
private sector expanding.
Some 60 percent of survey responses from companies in the
services sector and just over half in the manufacturing industry
were received after the attacks that killed 130 people in cafes,
a concert hall and a soccer stadium last Friday, Markit said.
"We think the key reason for the slowing in services growth
is due to the attacks," Markit's chief economist Chris
Williamson said.
"Clearly there's been a cut in footfall and any sort of
feel-good factor amongst consumers in the wake of the horrific
events. But history does tell us that these events tend to have
a very short-lived impact."
France's slowdown came as growth in Germany's private sector
accelerated, suggesting Europe's biggest economy is defying
worries over a slowdown in China and the emissions scandal at
car maker Volkswagen.
Both the German services and manufacturing PMIs were higher
than even the most optimistic forecasts in a Reuters poll.
Some of the pick-up across the region can be attributed to a
weaker euro, which makes goods and services cheaper for
foreign buyers. The common currency has fallen around 12 percent
this year.
New export orders for manufactured goods came in at their
fastest rates in six months, with the sub-index registering 52.8
compared with October's 52.7. That drove the manufacturing PMI
up to a 19-month high of 52.8 from 52.3.
An index measuring output, which feeds into the composite
PMI, rose to 53.9 from 53.6.
The bloc's dominant service industry expanded at its fastest
rate since May 2011. Its PMI reading climbed to 54.6 from 54.1,
encouraging firms to increase headcount.
The service sector hired staff at the fastest rate in five
years, with the related index climbing to 52.8 from 52.3.
The euro was given a small boost after the PMIs, which also
helped Europe's main bourses claw back some of their early
losses.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)