By Shrutee Sarkar
| April 20
April 20 Euro zone economic growth will be
steady but modest over the coming year, but that will depend
partly on independent candidate Emmanuel Macron winning the
French presidency next month, a Reuters poll of economists
showed.
The results suggest forecasters, like investors and traders,
appear unrattled by political uncertainty as France prepares for
a presidential election in which far right and anti-European
Union leader Marine Le Pen is polling strongly, although no
major survey sees her winning.
France is the EU's second biggest economy so turmoil there
would weigh on the wider bloc.
"A win by the populist Marine Le Pen in the second round
could result in a prolonged period of uncertainty as she
attempts to negotiate better terms for France remaining in the
EU." said Beata Caranci, chief economist at TD Securities.
"This outcome would undoubtedly increase volatility in
global financial markets, particularly in European equities,
bonds, and currencies."
A separate poll of foreign exchange strategists earlier this
month showed the euro falling about 5 percent to near 15-year
lows and close to parity against the dollar in the immediate
aftermath of a Le Pen win the vote.
Still, the latest poll of over 80 economists showed
predictions for euro zone growth and inflation have barely
budged over the last two years of monthly Reuters surveys.
"Our macro views involve assumptions on not just policy but
also politics, especially in Europe. For example, underlying our
growth forecasts is the view that European elections will not
lead to governments that try to take their countries out of the
euro area," noted Ajay Rajadhyaksha, head of macro research at
Barclays.
When asked which candidate for the presidency would be best
for French economic growth, 30 of 51 respondents said Emmanuel
Macron, 19 said François Fillon and the remaining two economists
said both. But none chose Marine Le Pen.
STEADY AS SHE GOES
Economic growth in the euro zone is expected to be steady at
0.4 percent in each quarter through the third quarter of next
year, unchanged from last month's poll.
Median consensus for annual GDP growth for this year was 1.7
percent and for next it was 1.6 percent, in line with the
International Monetary Fund's latest projections.
But inflation is forecast to remain below the European
Central Bank's target of close to but under 2 percent until at
least 2019. The highest call was for inflation to average 2.1
percent this year.
Those decent-yet-uninspiring predictions come despite
surprisingly strong business confidence surveys and hints of a
pick up in price pressures since the start of the year.
But with the inflation outlook still tepid, economists
unianimously said the ECB would stand pat at its monetary policy
meeting on April 27. The central bank is expected to keep its
interest rates on hold through to until at least the fourth
quarter of 2018.
While the ECB is expected to remain on the sidelines through
this year, when asked on the next likely move, a majority of
economists said it would extend its asset purchases programme
beyond December 2017 with a cut to the monthly spend, currently
at 60 billion euros per month.
The next top pick was for the ECB to announce a taper to its
its asset purchase program with an intention to wind it down
completely.
"The first step in the ECB's exit strategy is likely to be
tapering and not hiking policy rates," said Kristian Toedtmann,
economist at DekaBank.
"The ECB wants to withdraw stimulus only very slowly. At the
same time, it seems not inclined to extend the universe of
assets that it can buy. Therefore, the most consistent way to
normalize monetary policy would be to phase out QE."
