BRUSSELS, March 12 Output at euro zone factories
fell slightly in January, but Thursday's data also showed
evidence to support hopes that the bloc's fragile economy may be
recovering.
Industrial production in the 19 countries sharing the euro
fell 0.1 percent from December, the EU's statistics office
Eurostat said, compared to the 0.2 percent rise forecast by
economists polled by Reuters.
Still, on an annual basis, industrial production posted its
best reading since July 2014, increasing 1.2 percent and
outstripping economists' expectations of a 0.1 percent rise.
That strong performance was helped by increases in France,
Germany, Spain and Ireland as production of goods including
televisions and computers rose 2.5 percent. Italy, which along
with France and Germany makes up two-thirds of industrial
output, fell 2.2 percent however.
Overall, the data appears to back an emerging trend of
improving morale among households who have suffered through the
global financial crisis and the bloc's ensuing debt crisis.
The euro zone crisis drove a vicious cycle of falling
business consumer morale, repossessed homes and lengthening job
queues that has sucked away demand for factory-made goods.
Now, a host of euro zone data, from retail sales to falling
unemployment numbers, suggest that a weaker euro, cheaper oil,
low interest rates and the European Central Bank's
money-printing programme are helping the bloc avoid the
stagnation many feared.
Industrial production was also revised up in December from
November into positive territory, Eurostat said, meaning that on
average, output has been growing since a decline in August.
Production of machinery used to make other goods, an
indicator of future business, rose slightly in January from
December. On an annual basis, capital goods production rose 1.4
percent in the first month of this year.
If production of those capital goods continues to increase,
that should support business surveys and the view of the
European Commission and the ECB that the euro zone will post
modest growth in 2015 and an acceleration in 2016.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)