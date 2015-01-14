* Nov industrial output +0.2 pct m/m, -0.4 pct yr/yr
* Forecast flat m/m, down 0.8 pct yr/yr
* Of larger economies, only Italian output up month/month
BRUSSELS, Jan 14 Euro zone factory output rose
slightly more than expected in November despite stagnant
production in Germany as Italy, the bloc's third largest
economy, proved more resilient at the start of the Christmas
shopping season.
Industrial production in the 18 countries sharing the euro
rose 0.2 percent in November, following small gains in October
and September, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said on
Wednesday. That was better than the flat reading expected by
economists in a Reuters poll.
Facing deflation and near-record unemployment, the euro zone
is hoping its weak recovery picks up in 2015, but its debt
crisis has badly damaged confidence and many investors say that
only a U.S-style bond-buying programme will lift the economy.
The fragility of the recovery was evident in the monthly and
annual November production data, with Germany, Europe's largest
economy, still struggling to emerge from crisis.
Compared to the year earlier, industrial production slid 0.4
percent, dragged down by Germany, France and Italy, which make
up two-thirds of the euro zone's factory output and all fell.
On a monthly basis, only Italy of the larger economies rose
in November, climbing 0.3 percent, its best result since June.
The fall in world oil prices weighed on the index as energy
production fell almost 1 percent on a monthly basis. Capital
goods, or machinery used to make other machinery and a sign of
future demand, also fell 0.2 percent.
But in the build-up to the busiest shopping season of the
year, euro zone factories posted the highest production of
durable consumer goods, such as televisions and washing
machines, in more than a year. Non durable consumer goods,
including food, also rose 0.5 percent.
Fourth-quarter economic growth data for the euro zone is due
on Feb. 13, but the signs are that the bloc ended the year on a
weak note and euro zone consumer prices turned negative in
December.
The negative inflation may push the European Central Bank to
launch quantitative easing, possibly at its Jan. 22 meeting.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)