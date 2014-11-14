* Graphic on sovereign credit ratings link.reuters.com/nut43w
By John Geddie
LONDON Nov 14 Weak growth and low inflation has
put some major euro zone sovereign credit ratings back on shaky
ground, threatening the region's recovery from years of crisis.
Data on Friday showed the bloc's economy growing just 0.2
percent in the third quarter.
"At the start of the year we had thought that the trajectory
of lower ratings had come to a halt, but the economic growth
outlook has deteriorated since then," said Fitch's head of
sovereign ratings James McCormack.
The other major agencies, Moody's and Standard & Poor's,
take a similar view.
Two of the bloc's biggest economies, Italy and France, are
at risk of further downgrades. They are barely growing and prone
to falls in consumer prices.
All the "Big Three" rating agencies have a negative outlook
on France and even Canada's DBRS, which remained more positive
on euro zone states during the crisis, cut its French outlook
last week.
S&P, which reviews Italy next month, has it on negative
outlook and a downgrade to junk could be looming. The "market
derived score" that S&P generates using credit default swaps
puts Italy one notch below its actual rating of BBB-.
All four agencies say their current ratings do not take
account of a possible bloc-wide slide into deflation. Prices
grew just 0.4 percent in October.
Ratings matter because investors often use them as a
benchmark for what they can buy.
The outlook has prompted some funds, like Santander Asset
Management, to pull out of the bloc's lowest-rated sovereign
debt.
"Euro zone growth is weak and, with global growth slowing,
is probably going to get weaker ... a number of major countries
may experience ratings downgrades," said Adam Cordery, global
head of European fixed income.
Even Spain, which outpaced most of the bloc in the second
quarter, faces barriers to further upgrades as political risks
grow. S&P reviews Spain's BBB rating on Friday.
Many investors find this kind of credit analysis redundant
in an era when weak data only firms bets the European Central
Bank will ease policy further.
This is a dangerous assumption, said S&P's chief sovereign
ratings officer Moritz Kraemer.
"When (ECB President Mario) Draghi said the ECB would do
whatever it takes, he meant to keep the euro zone together, he
did not say whatever it takes to avoid further debt crises or
defaults in the euro zone, and that is an important
differentiation."
