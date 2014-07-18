(Adds quote, details)
PARIS, July 18 Europe must focus on improving
the competitiveness of its economy rather than the exchange
rate, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday,
brushing aside French calls for EU action to weaken the euro.
French policymakers and businesses have complained about the
strength of the euro and asked for the EU and the European
Central Bank to do more to weaken it, while Germany has insisted
on the independence of the ECB.
A strong euro has its advantages, Schaeuble said, adding:
"We have to concentrate on whether the European economy is
competitive and then we will have an appropriate exchange rate."
Schaeuble said that monetary policy could give governments
time to put reforms in place but could not achieve everything.
"Countries that have tried to manipulate the exchange rate
in the past haven't had a lot of success," he told a conference
in the French capital.
Earlier on Friday, Schaeuble urged an end to a debate about
giving Paris a further extension to a deadline for cutting its
public deficit to the EU limit of 3 percent of GDP, saying that
debate created uncertainty.
In an interview with French daily Le Monde, he stressed the
need for structural reforms and urged labour unions to do their
bit to reform the euro zone's second-largest economy.
"Europe cannot go well without a strong France," he said.
Also on Friday, Schaeuble told German radio he had nothing
against his former French colleague Pierre Moscovici for the top
economic job at the European Commission but believed France must
get its finances in order without further delay.
Schaeuble had appeared to question Moscovici's suitability
to be the new commissioner for monetary and economic affairs
last week, when he linked this to France's persistent failure to
reduce its deficit to within the EU limits.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Ingrid Melander, editing
by John Stonestreet)