PARIS, July 18 Europe must focus on improving
the competitiveness of its economy rather than on the euro's
exchange rate, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said
on Friday.
Schaeuble added that monetary policy could give governments
time to put reforms in place but could not achieve everything.
While a strong euro had its advantages, he told a conference
in Paris: "We have to concentrate on whether the European
economy is competitive and then we will have an appropriate
exchange rate."
French policymakers and businesses have repeatedly
complained about the strength of the euro and asked for the EU
and the European Central Bank to do more to weaken it, while
Germany has always insisted on the independence of the ECB.
