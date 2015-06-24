* Minister sees economy growing at faster pace in Q2
* Annualised growth rate seen reaching 4 pct in H1
* Says one million jobs to be added in 2014-2015
* Bank of Spain hikes 2015 growth forecast to 3.1 pct
By Carlos Ruano and Julien Toyer
MADRID, June 24 Spain's economy grew at close to
4 percent in the first half of 2015, putting it on course to
return to pre-crisis levels of output by the end of next year,
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.
Gross domestic product fell around 8 percent between the
first quarter of 2008 and the second quarter of 2013, when it
began emerging from a long downturn, and the extent of that
recovery will be pivotal in a national election due in November.
The return to growth offers endorsement of the
Germany-inspired pursuit of austerity measures that
international creditors are currently pressing Greece to follow
in return for fresh funds.
But there is still little to choose between the sky-high
unemployment rates of both countries, with nearly one in four
still out of a job in Spain's labour market.
Speaking in parliament, De Guindos said he expected the
economy to register a higher growth rate in the three months
from April to June than the 0.9 percent of the first
quarter.
"This means that in the first half of this year, the economy
will have grown close to 4 percent," he said, referring to the
annualised rate.
"Since mid-2013 and until the second quarter we have
recovered almost 4.5 percentage points of Gross Domestic Product
contraction and by the end of next year, if things stay as they
are, we will have recovered the income lost since the crisis
started."
The Bank of Spain confirmed those figures later on Thursday
as it hiked its 2015 growth forecast to 3.1 percent. The central
bank said the economy would expand by 1 percent
quarter-on-quarter in the three months between April and June,
after growing 0.9 percent between January and March.
In April the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy,
whose party has been struggling in the polls despite the healthy
GDP numbers, raised its 2015 economic growth target to 2.9
percent.
It also said the jobless rate, still higher than when Rajoy
took office in 2011, would fall more steeply than earlier
forecast.
The centre-right government also projected the economy would
grow at the same pace over the next three years and create at
least 2 million jobs by 2018 to cut the unemployment rate to
about 15 percent.
De Guindos said 1 million jobs would be added in 2014 and
2015 alone.
