Nikkei drops to 10-week lows; automakers tumble on weaker than expected U.S. sales
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
MADRID, June 24 The Spanish economy is believed to have registered an average annual growth of 4 percent in the first half of 2015, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.
The average annual growth rate is an hypothetical measure that projects the growth rate for a specific period to the entire year.
This means that if the expansion of the first half is sustained through the year, the Spanish economy will expand by 4 percent in 2015.
Spain's economy, which began emerging from a long recession in mid-2013, grew 0.9 percent between January and March, its fastest quarterly rate in more than seven years, National Statistics Institute INE said in May. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer SAO PAULO, April 4 Morgan Stanley and Banco Bradesco BBI SA topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions rankings in the first quarter, buoyed by advisory roles in the $21 billion corporate reorganization of Vale SA, the world's No.1 iron ore producer. New York-based Morgan Stanley and Bradesco BBI, the investment-banking arm of Brazil's No. 3 listed lender Banco Bradesco SA, surpassed rivals in last quarter's rankings by almost 1