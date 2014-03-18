* Euro zone posts 900 mln euro surplus in January
* Exports rise in southern Europe but fall in France
BRUSSELS, March 18 The euro zone's trade balance
swung to a much smaller than expected surplus in January
compared to a year ago, data showed on Tuesday, as imports fell
and exports rose only modestly.
The 18 countries using the euro had an external trade
surplus, unadjusted for seasonal swings, of 900 million euros
($1.25 billion) in January, well below economists' expectations
for a surplus of 12 billion euros.
January's reading was still above the 5.4 billion euro
deficit in the same month of last year, but was less impressive
when compared with the 13.8 billion euro surplus in December.
Non-seasonally adjusted exports rose by 1 percent on the
year in January after a 4 percent growth in December, while
imports dropped 3 percent, following a 1 percent increase in
December, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports have been falling on
a monthly basis since October. They accelerated the pace of
decline to 1.3 percent in December from a 0.6 percent fall in
November. Data for January is not yet available.
Data up to and including December includes the 17 countries
using the euro, while data for January onwards includes Latvia,
following its accession to the single currency.
The overall picture of export activity across the bloc
remains mixed, with the southern periphery continuing to
increase exports, led by Greece's 17.2 percent rise on the
month, followed by Spain's 1.7 percent rise.
Germany, Europe's largest economy, saw exports rising
month-on month in January by 1.2 percent. Exports from the euro
zone's second largest economy France fell by 0.6 percent.
Exports in Italy fell 0.2 percent in Italy in January.
Data for countries' January exports are seasonally adjusted.