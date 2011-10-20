BRUSSELS Oct 20 The European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) will be able to offer precautionary
credit lines of a typical size between 2 and 10 percent of a
country's gross domestic product to prevent a sovereign from
running into financing difficulties, operating guidelines for
the bailout fund showed.
The EFSF will be able to offer a Precautionary Conditioned
Credit Line (PCCL), based on the International Monetary Fund's
Flexible Credit Line instrument, and an Enhanced Conditions
Credit Line (ECCL), based on the IMF's Precautionary Credit
Line, according to the guidelines obtained by Reuters on
Thursday.
The credit lines will be offered for one year -- with the
possibility of extending them by six months twice -- according
to the guidelines, which are to be discussed by euro zone
finance ministers on Friday.
The credit lines will be available to countries that respect
EU budget rules, or, if they are already in breach of these
rules, abide by EU ministers' recommendations to get back on
track.
They must also have a sustainable debt and external
position, respect commitments to reduce macroeconomic
imbalances, have a track record of borrowing from markets at
reasonable rates and have no bank solvency problems.
"Access to an ECCL is open to euro area member states whose
general economic and financial situation remains sound, but
which do not comply with some of the eligibility criteria
required for accessing a PCCL," the document said.
"Accordingly, the member state concerned shall, after
consultation of the Commission and of the ECB, adopt corrective
measures aimed at addressing the above mentioned weaknesses and
avoiding any future problems with access to market financing,
while ensuring a continuous respect of the eligibility criteria
which were considered met when the credit line was granted."
