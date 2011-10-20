BRUSSELS Oct 20 The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) will be able to offer precautionary credit lines of a typical size between 2 and 10 percent of a country's gross domestic product to prevent a sovereign from running into financing difficulties, operating guidelines for the bailout fund showed.

The EFSF will be able to offer a Precautionary Conditioned Credit Line (PCCL), based on the International Monetary Fund's Flexible Credit Line instrument, and an Enhanced Conditions Credit Line (ECCL), based on the IMF's Precautionary Credit Line, according to the guidelines obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

The credit lines will be offered for one year -- with the possibility of extending them by six months twice -- according to the guidelines, which are to be discussed by euro zone finance ministers on Friday.

The credit lines will be available to countries that respect EU budget rules, or, if they are already in breach of these rules, abide by EU ministers' recommendations to get back on track.

They must also have a sustainable debt and external position, respect commitments to reduce macroeconomic imbalances, have a track record of borrowing from markets at reasonable rates and have no bank solvency problems.

"Access to an ECCL is open to euro area member states whose general economic and financial situation remains sound, but which do not comply with some of the eligibility criteria required for accessing a PCCL," the document said.

"Accordingly, the member state concerned shall, after consultation of the Commission and of the ECB, adopt corrective measures aimed at addressing the above mentioned weaknesses and avoiding any future problems with access to market financing, while ensuring a continuous respect of the eligibility criteria which were considered met when the credit line was granted." (Reporting By Ilona Wissenbach; writing by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)