BERLIN, Sept 30 German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Friday that the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) did not seem willing to leverage Europe's EFSF bailout fund after it approved new powers for it a day earlier.

"The German Bundestag always has the last word... I do not see any willingness there to change the upper limits or increase the liabilities through other ways such as leveraging," he said on broadcaster ARD. (Reporting by Brian Rohan)