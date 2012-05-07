BERLIN May 7 A 750 billion euro firewall built
to fight the euro zone debt crisis should be sufficient, the
head of the euro zone's temporary rescue fund Klaus Regling said
on Monday.
"When I look at the countries that are often discussed, we
know exactly how big their financing needs are," Regling said,
adding they were below 750 billion euros for the next two years.
"I don't share this pessimism that it all won't suffice," he
added.
Regling was speaking at a public hearing of Germany's
parliamentary budget committee on the fiscal compact and the
euro zone's permament rescue fund, the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM).
(Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Annika Breidthardt)